Brandon Williams Injury: Iffy for Monday

Williams (hamstring) is questionable for Monday's game against San Antonio.

Williams has some hamstring tightness that he picked up during Sunday's game against the Suns, but he's considered day-to-day. When healthy, Williams could see increased opportunity with Kyrie Irving (knee) done for the season. Over his last three games (one start), Williams has averaged 19.3 points, 6.3 assists, 5.0 rebounds and 2.0 steals in 30.7 minutes per game.