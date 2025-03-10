Fantasy Basketball
Brandon Williams headshot

Brandon Williams Injury: Iffy for Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 10, 2025 at 12:54pm

Williams (hamstring) is questionable for Monday's game against San Antonio.

Williams has some hamstring tightness that he picked up during Sunday's game against the Suns, but he's considered day-to-day. When healthy, Williams could see increased opportunity with Kyrie Irving (knee) done for the season. Over his last three games (one start), Williams has averaged 19.3 points, 6.3 assists, 5.0 rebounds and 2.0 steals in 30.7 minutes per game.

Brandon Williams
Dallas Mavericks
More Stats & News
