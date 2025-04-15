Brandon Williams Injury: Iffy for Wednesday

Williams (oblique) is questionable for Wednesday's Play-In game against the Kings, Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Williams had been playing a significant role for the Mavericks to close out the regular season before suffering his injury Sunday against the Grizzlies. Coach Jason Kidd said Williams is feeling a little better, but indicated that he would likely be a game-time decision. If he can't go, the Mavericks could turn to Jaden Hardy and Spencer Dinwiddie to absorb more minutes.