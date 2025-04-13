Fantasy Basketball
Braxton Key headshot

Braxton Key News: Earns standard NBA contract

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 13, 2025 at 9:12am

The Warriors converted Key's two-way contract into a standard NBA contract Sunday, Dalton Johnson of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Key was a menace defensively this year, leading the G League with 2.9 steals per game over 33 regular-season contests across time with both the San Diego Clippers and Santa Cruz Warriors en route to G League Defensive Player of the Year honors. He's made three appearances at the NBA level this season, averaging 3.7 minutes per game.

Braxton Key
Golden State Warriors
More Stats & News
