Braxton Key News: Garners G League DPOY honors

Key has been named the G League's Defensive Player of the Year for 2024-25, Dalton Johnson of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Key was a menace defensively this year, leading the G League with 2.9 steals per game over 33 regular-season contests across time with both the San Diego Clippers and Santa Cruz Warriors. After wrapping up the campaign with averages of 18.4 points, 9.5 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.0 blocks in 32.7 minutes while shooting 50.5 percent from the floor, Key paced Santa Cruz with a season-high 30 points and 12 rebounds in Tuesday's first-round G League playoff loss to the Valley Suns. The two-way player hasn't made an appearance with Golden State yet this year, but Johnson notes that Key is a strong candidate for the Warriors' 15th roster spot before the NBA playoffs begin.