Braxton Key News: Lands two-way deal

Key agreed Tuesday with the Warriors on a two-way contract, Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints.com reports.

The Warriors opened up a two-way spot for Key by upgrading guard Pat Spencer to a standard one-year deal. After being waived by the Clippers during training camp, Key had spent the entire season in the G League with their affiliate, the San Diego Clippers. Over his 38 appearances for San Diego, the 28-year-old forward averaged 14.8 points (on 49.1 percent shooting from the field), 8.6 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 2.4 steals and 1.1 blocks in 31.8 minutes per game.