Bronny James Injury: Questionable for Tuesday

James (illness) is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Thunder, Ryan Ward of LakersNation.com reports.

James missed Friday's win over the Pelicans due to an illness, though he was able to suit up during Sunday's win over the Thunder, recording three points (1-1 FG, 1-1 3Pt) and a rebound across two minutes. The rookie second-round pick's potential absence Tuesday shouldn't cause any waves in the rotation.