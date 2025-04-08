Bronny James Injury: Won't play Tuesday

James (illness) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Thunder.

James is dealing with an illness that will keep him sidelined for Tuesday's game in Oklahoma City. The Lakers could be shorthanded against the Thunder, with more backcourt players potentially ruled out for this game, like Luka Doncic (groin), Austin Reaves (ankle) and Gabe Vincent (knee). Los Angeles will likely have to lean on Jordan Goodwin, Shake Milton and Dalton Knecht to shoulder the load.