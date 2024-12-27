Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Bronny James headshot

Bronny James News: Assigned to South Bay Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 27, 2024 at 9:29am

James was assigned to the Lakers' G League affiliate Thursday.

James will rejoin the South Bay Lakers ahead of their matchup against the Cleveland Charge on Friday. The rookie has received very little playing time at the NBA level, though he has averaged 13.4 points, 3.4 assists, 3.1 rebounds and 1.3 steals across 27.0 minutes per contest in seven G League outings.

Bronny James
Los Angeles Lakers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now