Bronny James News: Assigned to South Bay Thursday
James was assigned to the Lakers' G League affiliate Thursday.
James will rejoin the South Bay Lakers ahead of their matchup against the Cleveland Charge on Friday. The rookie has received very little playing time at the NBA level, though he has averaged 13.4 points, 3.4 assists, 3.1 rebounds and 1.3 steals across 27.0 minutes per contest in seven G League outings.
