Bronny James News: Moving back to bench role

James is not in the starting lineup for Game 1 against the Timberwolves on Saturday, Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times reports.

The Lakers rested most of their regulars for the regular-season finale against the Trail Blazers on April 13, meaning James was one of the players who enjoyed an expanded role, but that won't be the case in this playoff opener. With Austin Reaves starting at shooting guard, James isn't expected to see a lot of minutes off the bench.