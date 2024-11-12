Fantasy Basketball
Bryson Warren headshot

Bryson Warren News: Plays 18 minutes in return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 12, 2024

Warren (undisclosed) had six points (3-7 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 0-1 FT), six assists and one rebound over 18 minutes of Tuesday's 106-97 loss to the Iowa Wolves.

Warren stood out in a playmaking role despite coming off the bench in his first appearance since recovering from the injury that forced him to miss the season opener. After averaging 7.8 points, 1.9 assists and 1.6 rebounds in 19.6 minutes per game over the previous G League campaign, the guard could challenge Isaiah Stevens and Zyon Pullin for playing time throughout the current season.

Bryson Warren
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
