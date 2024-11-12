Bryson Warren News: Plays 18 minutes in return

Warren (undisclosed) had six points (3-7 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 0-1 FT), six assists and one rebound over 18 minutes of Tuesday's 106-97 loss to the Iowa Wolves.

Warren stood out in a playmaking role despite coming off the bench in his first appearance since recovering from the injury that forced him to miss the season opener. After averaging 7.8 points, 1.9 assists and 1.6 rebounds in 19.6 minutes per game over the previous G League campaign, the guard could challenge Isaiah Stevens and Zyon Pullin for playing time throughout the current season.