Buddy Hield News: Chips in 17 points off bench

Hield chipped in 17 points (6-13 FG, 5-11 3Pt), two rebounds, two assists and three steals over 29 minutes during Saturday's 104-93 victory over the Rockets in Game 3 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

Hield logged single-digit points in each of his last four games, but he stepped into a larger offensive role in Game 3 due to Jimmy Butler (pelvis) being ruled out. Hield did most of his damage from three-point range and finished as the Warriors' second-leading scorer behind Stephen Curry (36). Golden State will need Hield's efficiency to make a deep playoff run, and the 2016 first-round pick would continue to have a big role off the bench if Butler cannot play in Game 4 on Monday.