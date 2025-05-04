Buddy Hield News: Erupts for 33 points

Hield notched 33 points (12-15 FG, 9-11 3Pt), three rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal over 37 minutes during Sunday's 103-89 victory over the Rockets in Game 7 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

Hield was incredibly efficient Sunday, missing only three of his 15 field-goal attempts while drilling nine three-pointers. This ties an NBA record in a Game 7, set by Donte DiVincenzo last year with the Knicks. Hield's 33 points crushed his previous playoff-best total (20) set in 2024 while playing for the 76ers.