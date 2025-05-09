Buddy Hield News: Scores 15 points in Game 2 loss

Hield recorded 15 points (5-14 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, one assist and one steal in 29 minutes during Thursday's 117-93 loss to the Timberwolves in Game 2 of the Western Conference Semifinals.

Hield didn't have his best performance Thursday, but he still ended up being one of the best players for Golden State in a game where the entire offense struggled. He should remain one of the team's go-to options on offense, especially as an outside threat, while Stephen Curry (hamstring) remains out.