Buddy Hield headshot

Buddy Hield News: Starting Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 28, 2025

Hield will start in Monday's Game 4 against the Rockets, John Dickinson of 95.7 The Game San Francisco reports.

The sharpshooter will replace Quinten Post in the starting five on Monday. Hield is coming off an efficient 17-point performance in Saturday's Game 3 victory, and in three appearances during the first round, he has averaged 8.0 points, 2.3 rebounds, 2.0 three-pointers, 1.3 steals and 1.0 assists across 20.0 minutes per contest.

Buddy Hield
Golden State Warriors
More Stats & News
