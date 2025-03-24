Cade Cunningham Injury: Iffy for Tuesday

Cunningham (calf) is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Spurs.

Cunningham missed Sunday's game against the Pelicans due to bilateral calf soreness, and the star playmaker remains day-to-day for Detroit. Tim Hardaway (ankle) is also questionable for Detroit. If the Pistons are shorthanded once again, there will be more opportunities for Dennis Schroder and Malik Beasley.