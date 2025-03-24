Fantasy Basketball
Cade Cunningham Injury: Iffy for Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 24, 2025 at 1:21pm

Cunningham (calf) is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Spurs.

Cunningham missed Sunday's game against the Pelicans due to bilateral calf soreness, and the star playmaker remains day-to-day for Detroit. Tim Hardaway (ankle) is also questionable for Detroit. If the Pistons are shorthanded once again, there will be more opportunities for Dennis Schroder and Malik Beasley.

