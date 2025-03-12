Caleb Daniels News: Top producer off bench in victory

Daniels notched 13 points (5-7 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, one assist and one steal over 25 minutes in Tuesday's 121-118 overtime G League win over San Diego.

Daniels again boosted Sioux Falls off the bench Tuesday, leading all Skyforce bench players in scoring, shots made and rebounds in a strong performance. Daniels has appeared in 43 G League contests, averaging 10.8 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game.