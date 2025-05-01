Cam Whitmore News: Garbage-time special

Whitmore finished with no counting stats across two minutes during Wednesday's 131-116 win over the Warriors in Game 5 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

Whitmore made just his second appearance of the playoffs, both of which have come during garbage time. Despite his offensive upside, Whitmore has disappointed to this point in his career. Even with injuries to those ahead of him, it's clear the coaching staff have very little in the way of trust when it comes to Whitmore's role. The Rockets will now head to Oakland for Game 6, where they will attempt to force a deciding game back in Houston.