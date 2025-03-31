Fantasy Basketball
Cameron Payne Injury: Will remain out Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 31, 2025

Payne (ankle) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the 76ers.

Payne will miss a third straight game due to a right ankle sprain, and there's no word on his status for the second half of New York's upcoming back-to-back set against the Cavaliers on Wednesday. Miles McBride (groin) and Jalen Brunson (ankle) also remain out, so Delon Wright and Tyler Kolek should continue to have increased roles.

