Cameron Payne Injury: Won't return Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 26, 2025 at 6:05pm

Payne has been ruled out for the remainder of Wednesday's game against the Clippers due to a right ankle sprain.

Payne sustained the ankle injury during the first quarter and attempted to play through the injury. However, Tyler Kolek replaced him in the starting lineup coming out of halftime, and he's now been ruled out. Kolek should see plenty of action the rest of the way, while Delon Wright and Landry Shamet could also see an uptick in minutes. Payne's next chance to play will come Friday against Milwaukee.

