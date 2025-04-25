Cameron Payne News: Leads bench in scoring Thursday
Payne ended with four points (2-4 FG) and one steal in nine minutes during Thursday's 118-116 win over the Pistons in Game 3 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.
Payne led New York's bench in scoring while playing single-digit minutes for the second consecutive game. He's averaging 6.0 points while shooting 63.6 percent from the field across 9.3 minutes per game during the first round.
