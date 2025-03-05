Cassius Stanley Injury: Misses game Tuesday

Stanley missed Tuesday's G League game against the Stockton Kings with a left knee issue.

It's not clear how severe Stanley's injury is, so fantasy managers can consider him questionable for Thursday's game against the Capital City Go-Go. Stanley has played a minor role for the Suns, averaging 9.9 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 0.7 three-pointers in 17.1 minutes per contest.