Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Charles Bediako headshot

Charles Bediako News: Double-doubles in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 4, 2025

Bediako recorded 13 points (5-8 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 11 rebounds, and one assist in 30 minutes during Tuesday's 122-111 loss to the Maine Celtics.

Bediako joined PJ Hall in posting double-doubles during Tuesday's loss. Bediako is averaging 9.7 points, 8.7 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.2 blocks in 23.6 minutes across 25 appearances this season.

Charles Bediako
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now