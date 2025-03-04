Charles Bediako News: Double-doubles in loss
Bediako recorded 13 points (5-8 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 11 rebounds, and one assist in 30 minutes during Tuesday's 122-111 loss to the Maine Celtics.
Bediako joined PJ Hall in posting double-doubles during Tuesday's loss. Bediako is averaging 9.7 points, 8.7 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.2 blocks in 23.6 minutes across 25 appearances this season.
