Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Chet Holmgren headshot

Chet Holmgren Injury: Not playing Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 1, 2025

Holmgren (ankle) is out for Sunday's game against the Spurs.

Holmgren exited Friday's win over the Hawks after notching seven points, four rebounds and three assists across 15 minutes, and the big man simply couldn't play through an ankle injury that was bothering before the contest. It's unclear if Holmgren will have to endure a spell on the sidelines, but his next chance to play will come Monday against the Rockets in the second leg of a back-to-back set.

Chet Holmgren
Oklahoma City Thunder
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now