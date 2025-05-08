Chet Holmgren News: Double-doubles in Game 2

Holmgren produced 15 points (3-8 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 7-7 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists, two blocks and two steals in 26 minutes during Wednesday's 149-106 victory over the Nuggets in Game 2 of the Western Conference Semifinals.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the way for the Thunder in this dominant win, but Holmgren posted a solid stat line as well. Aside from ending with a double-double, the third one of his playoff run, he also recorded at least two tallies in each of the six major categories. Through six appearances in the postseason, Holmgren is averaging 16.8 points, 8.0 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 2.8 blocks per game.