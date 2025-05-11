Fantasy Basketball
Chet Holmgren News: Rough shooting performance

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 11, 2025

Holmgren ended with eight points (4-10 FG, 0-3 3Pt) and 13 rebounds in 29 minutes during Sunday's 92-87 victory over the Nuggets in Game 4 of the Western Conference Semifinals.

Holmgren came off back-to-back impressive performances in Game 2 and Game 3, but couldn't get it going offensively in Game 4, as he failed to crack double digits. The Gonzaga product ripped down 13 rebounds in Sunday's win, the second-best total on the team behind Isaiah Hartenstein (14).

