Chris Boucher headshot

Chris Boucher Injury: Questionable to play Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 27, 2025 at 1:40pm

Boucher (illness) is questionable for Friday's game against the Hornets, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Boucher has missed the Raptors' last three games due to injuries, and a decision on his status will likely be made closer to Friday's 7:30 p.m. ET tipoff. Orlando Robinson and Jonathan Mogbo could see more time in the frontcourt if Boucher ends up being ruled out once again.

Chris Boucher
Toronto Raptors
