Chris Boucher Injury: Questionable to play Friday

Boucher (illness) is questionable for Friday's game against the Hornets, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Boucher has missed the Raptors' last three games due to injuries, and a decision on his status will likely be made closer to Friday's 7:30 p.m. ET tipoff. Orlando Robinson and Jonathan Mogbo could see more time in the frontcourt if Boucher ends up being ruled out once again.