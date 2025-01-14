Chris Boucher News: Another double-digit scoring effort

Boucher finished with 18 points (7-9 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and one block over 22 minutes off the bench during Monday's 104-101 victory over the Warriors.

Boucher has been running hot and cold all season. He's on a good stretch right now, racking up double-digit points in four straight outings, including 10 points in four minutes to kick things off. During these four performances, the veteran has averaged 16.3 points and 5.5 rebounds in 18.3 minutes while shooting 75.8 percent from the field -- much higher than his season-long efficiency of 49.6 percent.