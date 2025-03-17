Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Christian Braun headshot

Christian Braun Injury: Downgraded to out

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 17, 2025 at 6:16pm

Braun (foot) is out for Monday's game against the Warriors, Danny Emerman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

In a surprising development, the Nuggets have downgraded Braun from probable to out with an elbow injury. His next chance to play comes Wednesday against the Lakers. In Braun's absence against Golden State, Peyton Watson and Jalen Pickett should see increases in playing time.

Christian Braun
Denver Nuggets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now