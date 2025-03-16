Fantasy Basketball
Christian Braun Injury: Likely to play Monday vs. GSW

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 16, 2025

Braun (foot) is listed as probable for Monday's game against the Warriors.

Braun has been playing through left foot inflammation as of late, and unless he suffers a setback, he should be able to do so again Monday. It certainly hasn't impacted his playing time, as he's played 36.8 minutes per game since the beginning of March and averaged 16.8 points, 4.1 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.3 steals.

