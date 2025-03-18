Christian Braun Injury: Questionable to suit up Wednesday
Braun (foot) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Lakers.
Braun is in danger of missing his second straight game due to left foot inflammation. The 23-year-old was listed as probable before having been ruled out for Monday's win over Golden State. If Braun remains on the shelf, Russell Westbrook and Peyton Watson will likely see an uptick in playing time Wednesday.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now