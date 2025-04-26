Christian Braun News: Back on track in victory
Braun amassed 17 points (8-19 FG, 1-7 3Pt), seven rebounds, five assists, two blocks and one steal across 43 minutes during Saturday's 101-99 victory over the Clippers in Game 4 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.
After a somewhat slow start to the series, Braun turned things around, helping the Nuggets to a vital win in Game 4. Braun has been a revelation this season, stepping into the starting lineup with great success. He will look to build on this performance when the two teams meet again Tuesday.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now