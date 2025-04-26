Fantasy Basketball
Christian Braun headshot

Christian Braun News: Back on track in victory

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 26, 2025

Braun amassed 17 points (8-19 FG, 1-7 3Pt), seven rebounds, five assists, two blocks and one steal across 43 minutes during Saturday's 101-99 victory over the Clippers in Game 4 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

After a somewhat slow start to the series, Braun turned things around, helping the Nuggets to a vital win in Game 4. Braun has been a revelation this season, stepping into the starting lineup with great success. He will look to build on this performance when the two teams meet again Tuesday.

Christian Braun
Denver Nuggets
