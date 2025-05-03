Christian Braun News: Drops 21 points in victory

Braun racked up 21 points (8-15 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-4 FT), five rebounds, four assists and one steal across 38 minutes during Saturday's 120-101 win over the Clippers in Game 7 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

Braun delivered arguably his best game of the series, pouring in 21 points as the Nuggets took care of business against a disappointing Clippers outfit. All five starters scored at least 15 points, an encouraging sign heading into a second-round clash with the Thunder. Braun will need to continue to be an offensive threat should the Nuggets hope to trouble Oklahoma City.