Christian Braun News: Fills up stat sheet in loss

Braun accumulated 17 points (4-11 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 7-8 FT), four rebounds, two assists, one block and three steals across 44 minutes during Sunday's 92-87 loss to the Thunder in Game 4 of the Western Conference Semifinals.

Braun struggled in the shooting department in Game 4, but made an impact in other areas, recording three steals, the second-highest team total behind Nikola Jokic (4). In 10 games prior to Sunday's game during these NBA playoffs, the Kansas product is averaging 11.0 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game, shooting 46.4 percent from the field and 30.8 percent from deep.