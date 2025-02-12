Clint Capela News: Late scratch Wednesday

Capela will be inactive for Wednesday's game against the Knicks, Lauren L. Williams of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Head coach Quin Snyder says Capela is ramping up and will continue to do so through the All-Star break, which surprisingly rules the veteran big man out Wednesday despite having been omitted from Atlanta's injury report. His next chance to play comes Feb. 20 against the Magic. Onyeka Okongwu will hang on to enhanced fantasy value for at least one more game, as he's averaged 13.7 points, 8.9 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.8 blocks in 28.6 minutes over nine games with Capela unavailable this season.