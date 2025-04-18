NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 18

Use RotoWire's pre-draft tools and reports with our custom advice to dominate your league.

We have a high-stakes two-game slate on Friday night that will decide the No. 8 seed in each conference. While the narrow player pool is challenging for DFS, there are plenty of big names on all four teams with star minutes essentially assured and a relatively light injury report.

Slate Overview

Listed spreads/totals are from FanDuel Sportsbook and current as of Friday, 4/18 @12:00 a.m. EDT:

Miami Heat (-1) at Atlanta Hawks (O/U: 218.5)

Dallas Mavericks at Memphis Grizzlies (-6) (O/U: 220.5 )

It should be two highly competitive games as Mavs-Grizzlies could certainly be closer than projected.

In terms of the regular season, the Hawks and Heat split their series 2-2 with Atlanta notching 10- and 12-point home victories and Miami winning by 22 and 10 at the Kaseya Center. And three of those matchups finished with point totals of 230, 234 and 240.

The Grizzlies took their season series over the Mavs by a 3-1 margin, with Dallas' only win coming by five at home and with Luka Doncic still on the team. Meanwhile, Memphis came out on top by 15, 11 and 35. And three of the games finished with at least 229 points.

Injury Situations to Monitor

Ja Morant, MEM (ankle): QUESTIONABLE

In the unlikely event Morant can't go - and he's reportedly closer to probable - Scotty Pippen (questionable - back) and Luke Kennard (questionable - knee) would be candidates to handle the point-guard minutes if they're available.

Other notable injuries:

Clint Capela, ATL (hand): OUT

Nikola Jovic, MIA (hand): QUESTIONABLE

Trae Young, ATL (Achilles): PROBABLE

Anthony Davis, DAL (groin): PROBABLE

Elite Players

We have one player with a five-figure salary on Friday's slate - Anthony Davis ($10,700).

Davis is fully expected to play through his groin injury and posted 51.3 FD points against the Kings on Wednesday and recorded 72.6 during his final regular-season game. He also posted 48.3 and 67.2 during his two previous meetings with the Grizzlies while still with the Lakers.

Expected Chalk

Other likely chalk plays include:

Trae Young, ATL ($9,600)

Young tallied 40.4 FD across 39 minutes against the Magic before getting ejected, but notably struggled against the Heat this season by only shooting 35.0 percent through four games.

Tyler Herro, MIA ($9,100)

Herro recorded 46 FD against the Bulls on Wednesday and produced over 47 from three of four matchups against Atlanta during the regular season.

Ja Morant, MEM ($8,900)

Assuming Morant is confirmed as available, he should be popular given his upside while he registered 47.8 FD during his last meeting with Dallas on Mar. 7.

Bam Adebayo, MIA ($8,800)

Adebayo totaled 39.9 FD in 35 minutes on Wednesday and should be highly rostered given the small slate and an appealing salary relative to upside.

Desmond Bane, MEM ($8,400)

Bane is primed to be in plenty of lineups due to his standard output and his 47.2 FD against the Warriors in Tuesday's Play-In loss.

Key Values

Andrew Wiggins, MIA at ATL ($6,800)

Wiggins was in fine form Wednesday compiling 45.8 FD across 35 minutes while taking 20 shot attempts. The veteran wing's performance supports the notion he'll be a major factor in however long Miami's postseason run goes. And Friday, Wiggins will face a Hawks team he posted between 26.5 and 35.3 FD over three meetings this season where he shot 49.1 percent - including 38.5 from three-point range - numbers that track very similarly to the 48.7 percent shooting - with 38.9 from distance - Atlanta is conceding to small forwards.

P.J. Washington, DAL at MEM ($6,600)

Washington has averaged 31.5 FD through his last 11 games, a sample where he's shot 52.2 percent and 38.3 from behind the arc. The big man has also put up a well-rounded line of 17.8 points, 6.5 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.9 blocks during that stretch and contributed 37.8 FD against the Kings on Wednesday. Washington also recorded 43.1 and 43.5 FD in his two regular-season meetings against the Grizzlies, who are ranked 23rd in offensive efficiency rating allowed to small forwards (24.2).

Davion Mitchell, MIA at ATL ($6,000)

Mitchell has found his groove in the Heat's system averaging 11.0 points, 6.0 assists, 2.9 rebounds, 1.4 steals and 26.7 FD points across 31.7 minutes over his last 25 outings. He's been even better from the last eight averaging 32.1 FD and 54.3 percent shooting - including 44.4 from deep. The Hawks could facilitate another strong performance for Mitchell as they let him go for 30.4 and 33 FD points during their last two meetings. Atlanta also sits 24th in offensive efficiency rating allowed to point guards (28.3) and have given up 40.3 percent shooting to the position from three-point range. They've also surrendered 51.1 FD per game to ones over the last 30 and the fourth-most steals per home matchup on the year (9.6).

ALSO CONSIDER: Zach Edey, MEM vs. DAL ($6,500); Klay Thompson, DAL at MEM ($5,800)

