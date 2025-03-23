Craig Randall News: Prolific scoring continues in win

Randall collected 19 points (7-18 FG, 5-11 3Pt), one rebound and three assists in 34 minutes during Saturday's 117-110 G League win over the San Diego Clippers.

Randall returned to the bench following a three-game stint in the starting lineup, but that didn't stop him from scoring at least 17 points for a 12th consecutive contest. Across eight outings (six starts) in March, Randall is averaging 24.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 0.9 steals and 4.9 three-pointers in 35.3 minutes.