Daeqwon Plowden Injury: Doesn't suit up Sunday

Plowden didn't play in Sunday's 126-108 G League loss to the Rio Grande Valley Vipers due to a right elbow strain.

The right elbow strain is a new injury for Plowden, and his next chance to suit up will come in the parent club's game against Memphis on Monday. The two-way swingman has received the majority of his playing time in the G League, appearing in only two outings with the Hawks since signing a two-way contract with the club in December.