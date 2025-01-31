Daeqwon Plowden Injury: Misses G League game with illness

Plowden was inactive Thursday in the G League College Park Skyhawks' 94-86 loss to the Mexico City Capitanes due to illness.

Plowden was sidelined following a stretch of four consecutive appearances for the Skyhawks. He signed a two-way deal with Atlanta on Dec. 28, but he's made just two appearances at the NBA level and has instead spent most of the 2024-25 season in the G League, where he's averaging 14.9 points, 4.1 rebounds, 2.5 three-pointers, 1.3 assists and 1.2 steals in 31.0 minutes per game over 26 appearances.