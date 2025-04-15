Daeqwon Plowden News: Ineligible for playoffs

Plowden, who is on a two-way contract with the Hawks, is ineligible for the NBA Playoffs.

Plowden appeared in a total of six games for the Hawks, averaging 7.2 points and 1.8 rebounds in 12.0 minutes. He was much more involved for the College Park Skyhawks in the G League, posting averages of 15.4 points, 4.6 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.1 steals, 0.9 blocks and 2.2 three-pointers across 29 appearances.