Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Daeqwon Plowden headshot

Daeqwon Plowden News: Transferred to NBA

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 31, 2025

Plowden was transferred from the G League's College Park Skyhawks to Atlanta on Monday.

With College Park missing out on the G League playoffs, Plowden will join the Hawks in the NBA to provide some depth to the roster. The rookie swingman is logging 16.5 minutes per game over two appearances with Atlanta in 2024-25, but it's unclear what kind of role he'll have to close out the season.

Daeqwon Plowden
Atlanta Hawks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now