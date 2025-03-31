Daeqwon Plowden News: Transferred to NBA
Plowden was transferred from the G League's College Park Skyhawks to Atlanta on Monday.
With College Park missing out on the G League playoffs, Plowden will join the Hawks in the NBA to provide some depth to the roster. The rookie swingman is logging 16.5 minutes per game over two appearances with Atlanta in 2024-25, but it's unclear what kind of role he'll have to close out the season.
