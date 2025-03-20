Dakota Mathias News: Racks up six steals

Mathias played 38 minutes Wednesday during the Mad Ants' 107-98 win over Capital City and tallied 27 points (10-18 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven rebounds, six assists, and six steals.

Mathias was dominant offensively for the Mad Ants during Wednesday's victory as he led the team in both points scored and assists while shooting 55.6 percent from the field. The 29-year-old was also active defensively as he racked up a season-high six steals.