Dakota Rivers News: Decent effort off bench
Rivers tallied eight points (3-5 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds and two assists in 15 minutes during Friday's 138-130 G League loss to the Salt Lake City Stars.
After going scoreless in three straight outings, Rivers provided a decent effort off the bench Friday. His six boards set a new season-high output as well, but Rivers has failed to play greater than 17 minutes in any of his 15 contests this year.
Dakota Rivers
Free Agent
