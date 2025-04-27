Damian Lillard Injury: Checks out of Game 4

Lillard headed to the locker room Sunday in the first quarter of the Bucks' Game 4 matchup with the Pacers due to a left foot injury, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

After missing the final 14 games of the regular season as well as Game 1 while recovering from a blood clot in his calf, Lillard was making his third straight start Sunday. However, after getting hurt while trying to secure an offensive rebound with just over six minutes left in the first quarter, Lillard's availability moving forward is now up in the air. His injury appeared to be fairly serious, but the Bucks will likely provide an official update on his status later Sunday or Monday.