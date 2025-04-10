Damian Lillard Injury: Cleared for basketball activity

Lillard (calf) has been able to participate in shooting drills and light running, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

Lillard is continuing to trend in the right direction after being diagnosed with a blood clot in his right calf on March 25. He recently gained clearance to participate in some basketball activities. Milwaukee head coach Doc Rivers didn't have much to add in terms of a timeline for a return, so it's likely safe to consider Lillard week-to-week until the team has another update on his rehab.