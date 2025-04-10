Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Damian Lillard headshot

Damian Lillard Injury: Cleared for basketball activity

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 10, 2025 at 5:55pm

Lillard (calf) has been able to participate in shooting drills and light running, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

Lillard is continuing to trend in the right direction after being diagnosed with a blood clot in his right calf on March 25. He recently gained clearance to participate in some basketball activities. Milwaukee head coach Doc Rivers didn't have much to add in terms of a timeline for a return, so it's likely safe to consider Lillard week-to-week until the team has another update on his rehab.

Damian Lillard
Milwaukee Bucks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now