Damian Lillard Injury: Cleared of deep vein thrombosis

Lillard (calf) is no longer on blood-thinning medication, which is a drastic step forward to returning to the floor for the Bucks, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Lillard will miss a 15th consecutive game on Saturday due to his condition. However, this update is a promising sign that he'll be back in the lineup for Milwaukee sooner rather than later, which significantly increases the team's chances of beating the Pacers in the first round of the NBA playoffs. The superstar guard had another solid regular season, averaging 24.9 points, 4.7 rebounds, 7.1 assists and tying a career high with 1.2 steals per game.