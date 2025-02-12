Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Damian Lillard headshot

Damian Lillard Injury: Downgraded to questionable

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 12, 2025

Lillard (hamstring) has been downgraded to questionable for Wednesday's game against Minnesota.

Lillard was previously carrying a probable tag, so this is a worrying sign for fantasy managers. Wednesday's game is the last one prior to the All-Star break, so the Bucks could exercise caution. If Lillard is held out, the Bucks could turn to Kevin Porter and Ryan Rollins in the backcourt.

Damian Lillard
Milwaukee Bucks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now