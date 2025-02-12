Damian Lillard Injury: Downgraded to questionable
Lillard (hamstring) has been downgraded to questionable for Wednesday's game against Minnesota.
Lillard was previously carrying a probable tag, so this is a worrying sign for fantasy managers. Wednesday's game is the last one prior to the All-Star break, so the Bucks could exercise caution. If Lillard is held out, the Bucks could turn to Kevin Porter and Ryan Rollins in the backcourt.
