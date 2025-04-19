Damian Lillard Injury: Hopeful to return for Game 2 or 3

Lillard (calf) is expected to return to action next for Tuesday's Game 2 or Friday's Game 3 against the Pacers, Shams Charania of ESPN.com reports.

Lillard was diagnosed with a blood clot in his right calf just over three weeks ago but has made a shockingly quick recovery and was medically cleared Thursday. While Lillard has already been ruled out for Game 1, he participated in his first full practice Thursday. The star guard's return date will ultimately be determined by when he can regain his in-game conditioning.