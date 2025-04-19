Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Damian Lillard headshot

Damian Lillard Injury: Hopeful to return for Game 2 or 3

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 19, 2025

Lillard (calf) is expected to return to action next for Tuesday's Game 2 or Friday's Game 3 against the Pacers, Shams Charania of ESPN.com reports.

Lillard was diagnosed with a blood clot in his right calf just over three weeks ago but has made a shockingly quick recovery and was medically cleared Thursday. While Lillard has already been ruled out for Game 1, he participated in his first full practice Thursday. The star guard's return date will ultimately be determined by when he can regain his in-game conditioning.

Damian Lillard
Milwaukee Bucks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now