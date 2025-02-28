Fantasy Basketball
Damian Lillard headshot

Damian Lillard Injury: Likely to play against Dallas

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 28, 2025 at 2:44pm

Lillard (hamstring) has been listed as probable to play in Saturday's game against the Mavericks.

Lillard scored 19 points in Thursday's win against the Nuggets and is trending toward playing Saturday against the Mavericks in Dallas. The superstar guard is averaging 25.4 points, 4.6 rebounds, 7.3 assists and 1.2 steals per game, shooting 44.7 percent from the floor and 38.1 percent from beyond the arc.

Damian Lillard
Milwaukee Bucks
