Damian Lillard Injury: Likely to play against Dallas

Lillard (hamstring) has been listed as probable to play in Saturday's game against the Mavericks.

Lillard scored 19 points in Thursday's win against the Nuggets and is trending toward playing Saturday against the Mavericks in Dallas. The superstar guard is averaging 25.4 points, 4.6 rebounds, 7.3 assists and 1.2 steals per game, shooting 44.7 percent from the floor and 38.1 percent from beyond the arc.