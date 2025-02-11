Fantasy Basketball
Damian Lillard headshot

Damian Lillard Injury: Likely to play against Minnesota

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 11, 2025 at 1:55pm

Lillard (hamstring) has been listed as probable for Wednesday's game against the Timberwolves.

Lillard is trending toward playing Wednesday in Minnesota despite dealing with right hamstring soreness. The superstar guard is coming off a 38-point performance in Monday's loss to the Warriors but did commit a career-high 10 turnovers against Golden State. The Bucks will need the talented scorer to be on his game during the matchup with the Timberwolves, with Giannis Antetokounmpo ruled out with a left calf strain.

Damian Lillard
Milwaukee Bucks
