Damian Lillard Injury: Likely to play against Orlando

Lillard (eye) has been listed as probable for Saturday's game against the Magic.

Lillard is trending toward playing Saturday against the Magic after dropping 34 points in Wednesday's win against the Mavericks. The superstar guard is averaging 25.5 points, 4.6 rebounds, 7.2 assists and 1.2 steals per game for the Bucks, shooting 45.3 percent from the floor and 38 percent from deep.